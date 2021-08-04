Officials with an Atlanta-based masonry products company announced Wednesday an expansion of operations in Clarksville, a $10.2 million investment that will yield 45 new jobs.
According to a release, Oldcastle APG will retrofit and expand its existing facilities to increase production of concrete paver products, which are used in home renovations, commercial projects and roadways. The plant is located at 4235 Guthrie Highway.
Oldcastle APG operates more than 180 locations across the U.S., including 36 in Tennessee. The company is a subsidiary of CRH PLC, an Ireland-based diversified building materials group.
“We look forward to fortifying our global footprint with expanded operations in Tennessee,” Oldcastle APG President Tim Ortman said in the release. “With demand for our products growing every day, particularly throughout the Southeast, we are confident this investment will greatly increase production and allow us to best serve our customers for years to come.”
The release does not note if the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will provide incentives related to the expansion. Commissioner Bob Rolfe said the department during the past five years has supported 10 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in 2,500 job commitments and $700 million in capital investment.
