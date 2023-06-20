Dallas-based Prescott Group is planning to update Rock Harbor Marina — recognized, in part, for its Blue Moon Waterfront Grille — in West Davidson County.
A release does not include the cost of the upgrades, a start date and a construction timetable for the portion of the marina property it owns. However, it notes the improvements to the Charlotte Park waterfront facility are slated “within the next year.”
Prescott Group’s plan includes additional parking, boater amenities and dock infrastructure, retail spaces and, long term, possibly a multi-family residential component.
Specifically, the future additions could include restaurants and stores specific to waterfront services, including boat, kayak and jet ski rentals. Rock Harbor is slated to see the construction of boat slips ranging in size from 30 to 55 feet “to encourage greater boating and dockside activity,” the release notes.
Prescott Group has created partnerships with Nautical Boat Club and Boat Rental Nashville, expanded the marina’s service department and opened a dockside market to offer drinks, snacks and other boating supplies, according to the release.
With nearly 29 acres of boating infrastructure and an address of 525 Basswood Ave., Rock Harbor is billed as Nashville’s only full-service marine facility located directly on the Cumberland River. The marina offers 150 boat slips and a service facility at mile marker 175 on the Cumberland River.
Blue Moon Waterfront Grille opened in the 1980s and then closed due to the flood of 2010. It was rebuilt in 2012 on a floating platform docked at the marina and is open for the 2023 season.
Via an LLC, Prescott Group paid $8.15 million for the property in December 2021, Metro records note. Scott McKinney, a vice president with the local office of Foundry Commercial, represented the company in that deal.
Prescott Group has enlisted a local team of Centric Architecture (design), Fulmer Lucas (engineering), Holland & Knight (legal) and Proof Branding (marketing and branding).
“We are thrilled to redevelop Rock Harbor Marina, an important and unique fixture of West Nashville while also preserving its history in the community,” Prescott Group Regional Manager Wes O’Quinn said in the release. “The new Rock Harbor Marina will be an exciting destination for locals and visitors alike to connect with the Cumberland River in a comfortable and carefree environment."
Prescott Group is coordinating with Metro Government on matters of safety, security and environmental responsibility as Rock Harbor Marina has been designated as key infrastructure for Metro Nashville police, fire and emergency response teams, which utilize the site for staging to be prepared for river-related incidents.