803

803 18th Ave. S.

An investor group that just paid $2,250,000 for two Music Row properties has now spent an additional $1,460,000 million for a building located across the street from that pair of holdings and once owned by a late music industry official of note.

The new owner of the property, with an address of 803 18th Ave. S., is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Creed Investments. Led by David Creed, that company is teaming with Atlanta-based Portman to undertake office tower Moore Building, under construction in Midtown and about one block from the just-acquired building.

