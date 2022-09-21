An investor group that just paid $2,250,000 for two Music Row properties has now spent an additional $1,460,000 million for a building located across the street from that pair of holdings and once owned by a late music industry official of note.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 803 18th Ave. S., is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Creed Investments. Led by David Creed, that company is teaming with Atlanta-based Portman to undertake office tower Moore Building, under construction in Midtown and about one block from the just-acquired building.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was an LLC for which local real estate investor Joong Seo serves as sole member. Seo, who originally asked $1.8 million, has undertaken multiple property acquisitions the past few years (read here).
Seo bought the property in September 2020 for $900,000 as the coronavirus pandemic was negatively impacting the economy.
The 0.17-acre property offers a 3,060-square-foot office building (formerly a residence) that had accommodated a temporary Hoar Construction office and sits next to the structure housing G7 Entertainment Marketing.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $477 per square foot based on the building's size, a figure that is comparable to those of similar recent deals involving properties located withing the general area.
As noted, Creed and his partners also own properties at 800 and 802 18th Ave. S. They have landed a loan, valued at about $3.2 million and related to the recent property purchases (read here), from Johnson City, Tennessee-based Mountain Commerce Bank, a separate document notes.
“We like the proximity the northern section of Music Row offers to Midtown and The Gulch,” Creed told the Post. “We plan to continue to make acquisitions in this area for long-term hold.”
Creed said the new owners have some “exciting plans” for the three properties and will soon release renderings and concepts.
Michael Groos, senior vice president with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., represented Seo in the deal. Creed represented the buyers.
Former BMI executive Harry Warner once owned the 803 18th property. Warner, who died in 2018 and was considered a music industry icon by many, acquired it in 1972 for $19,000, according to Metro records. In the mid-1970s, he managed then-emerging star Jerry Reed, musicrow.com reports.
The just-sold structure sits adjacent to condominium building 807 Eighteenth Avenue, which garnered headlines upon completion in 2005 for being one of the first projects of its type during Nashville’s first post-1990s urban development boom.
