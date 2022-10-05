An industrial property located in The Nations and near the Silo Bend mixed-use development has been offered for sale for $3.4 million — about four months after it sold for $600,000 less than that figure.

With an address of 5701 Centennial Blvd., the one-acre property offers a nondescript 9,160-square-foot warehouse constructed in 1980.

