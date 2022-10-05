An industrial property located in The Nations and near the Silo Bend mixed-use development has been offered for sale for $3.4 million — about four months after it sold for $600,000 less than that figure.
With an address of 5701 Centennial Blvd., the one-acre property offers a nondescript 9,160-square-foot warehouse constructed in 1980.
An LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the property, having paid $2.8 million for it in June, Metro records show. Marketing materials note the building was given an upgrade following that deal. However, the Post has learned from a source that no improvements of significance have been undertaken since the recent transaction.
The warehouse is home to Power Wash Store, a pressure washer equipment and supply business that is in the process of moving to 714 Space Park N. in Goodlettsville. Power Wash Store has operated from its current location since 2018.
The listing is the equivalent of $371 per foot based on the building’s size and $78 per foot based on acreage.
The owner has enlisted Ryan Turbeville, a RE/MAX agent, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. Turbeville could not be reached for comment.
Across Centennial Boulevard sits apartment complex The Union, which just sold for $96.5 million (read here). Similarly, the nearby Silo Bend comprises multiple buildings (read here).