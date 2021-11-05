New York City-based development company Flank Inc. has submitted to Metro images and details regarding a mixed-use tower it plans for the North Gulch.
A multi-page document notes the proposed building would rise 26 floors on 0.8 acres at 125 11th Ave. N. In May, Flank paid $16 million for the property (read here), which sits adjacent to a site where the company is underway with residential high-rise 1111 Church St.
The document notes the tower will include 387 apartment units, 425 parking spaces and 17,000 square feet of retail space, with the retail to variously face 11th, Church Street and Comers Alley.
By right, Flank can develop the site with a 20-floor building. However, the company is seeking six floors of bonus height and, as such, will request a modification to the Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee regarding setback and landscaping. No date for a hearing has been finalized.
Nashville-based ESa is the architect.
On an adjacent site is the building home to bowling and bar business Pins Mechanical Co., with the soon-to-open Asurion headquarters complex located across 11th.
Relatedly, and as noted, Flank is under construction at 1111 Church St. on a 21-story residential and retail building rising on the site last home to the former Gibson Valley Arts Guitar building. (Read more on that project here.) Comers Alley would separate the two towers.
In addition, Flank, Marriott and Ian Schrager Co. are eyeing luxury hotel Edition (read here) for the nearby 1101 Grundy St. property.
