A hotel development team that in January paid $4.2 million for an East Bank warehouse located across the street from craft beer business Barrique Brewing Co. is now seemingly eyeing a hotel on a nearby site.
According to a Metro document, Atlanta-based RevPAR Development and Chattanooga-headquartered Emerge Hospitality Group (led by president Sam Patel) are planning the project for a 0.41-acre site located at 611 Cowan St. near the future Oracle campus in River North.
As proposed, the future building would rise 17 floors and offer 204 rooms, ground-level restaurant space and a rooftop bar.
RevPAR has enlisted Atlanta-Elevate Architecture Studio for design work and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn and Associates for land-planning and engineering duties. No detailed color rendering has been submitted to Metro.
The team is seeking a water and sewer availability assessment from Metro.
RevPAR will need to acquire the Cowan Street property from Donna Ewing and Charles Ewing, who paid $230,000 for it in 1999, Metro records show.
Pete Patel, RevPAR president and CEO, declined to comment regarding the Cowan Street effort. He told the Post in January the team plans a hotel with some retail for the 206 N. property near Barrique. However, he declined to offer any other specifics (read more here).
RevPAR is now under construction with a three-story Hyatt Place hotel in Green Hills at 3818 Bedford Ave. (read here). Patel said a third quarter 2023 completion is planned.
Preliminary site work is underway related to the future Oracle campus (read here).
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.