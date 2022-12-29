A hotel development team that in January paid $4.2 million for an East Bank warehouse located across the street from craft beer business Barrique Brewing Co. is now seemingly eyeing a hotel on a nearby site.

According to a Metro document, Atlanta-based RevPAR Development and Chattanooga-headquartered Emerge Hospitality Group (led by president Sam Patel) are planning the project for a 0.41-acre site located at 611 Cowan St. near the future Oracle campus in River North.

1516547747270.jpg

Pete Patel
Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.19.01 AM.png

The site of the future hotel building is outlined in red.

