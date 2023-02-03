New York-based real estate investment and development titan Tishman Speyer seemingly has added two hotel development companies as partners in what could be a multi-tower project in SoBro.
As the Post reported Thursday, and according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Tishman Speyer paid $27 million for the 1.21-acre property, with an address of 133 Korean Veterans.
Now, and in a subsequent transaction, Tishman Speyer has sold for $29 million a portion of the property, according to a separate Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The ownership group in the most recent sale includes Newport Beach, California-based hotel development company T2 Hospitality. In addition, Chattanooga-based hotel development company Vision Hospitality Group seemingly will be involved in the effort to reinvent the site, a separate document notes.
According to a separate document, T2 Hospitality has landed a $14.5 million loan from Commercial Bank of California.
The Post was unable to contact Tishman Speyer, T2 and Vision officials. However, one of the documents references two buildings for the site. There is also reference, as an additional property, to the Rutledge Terrace Condominiums complex, which sits on a site adjacent to the just-acquired property and that the development team apparently will purchase.
Andrew Lohrfink, who serves as Tishman Speyer's managing director overseeing acquisitions and developments in Nashville and Atlanta is listed on one of the documents related to a future condominium association, as are high-ranking officials with both T2 and Vision.
Nashville-based land planning and civil engineering company RaganSmith Associates is listed on one of the documents.
Vision Hospitality Group has developed multiple Nashville sites with hotel buildings, include a Division Street property in The Gulch home to a Fairfield Inn and Suites. T2 has not undertaken a project in Nashville. Its website references a Marriott Tetra, which is part of the brand's Autograph Collection. The T2 website notes the company has more than $1 billion in assets under management.
As the Post reported in December 2021 and according to a Metro Water Services document, Tishman Speyer seemingly had been considering for the site a skyscraper (apparently to rise 36 floors) to offer an 887-seat restaurant, 9,400 square feet of retail, 467,000 square feet of office space and 365 residences.
According to its website, Tishman Speyer has about $60 billion in real estate assets under management, including Yankees Stadium and Rockefeller Center in New York. It operates multiple regional offices in 30 markets worldwide and is home to more than 3,000 employees. The company is perhaps best known for its development of urban site with office towers.