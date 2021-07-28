Harding Academy has paid $1.1 million for a residential property located in Belle Meade Links near its campus — the latest in a series of real estate purchases the private school has undertaken dating to 1995.
The newly purchased property, a Davidson County Register of Deeds document notes, offers an address of 151 Windsor Drive. The main Harding Academy campus is located at 170 Windsor Drive near the T-intersection of Harding Pike and Harding Pike, with the school having purchased that property in 1972 for $275,000, according to Metro records.
The seller in the most recent transaction was Lisa Manning, who acquired the 0.3-acre property in December 2012 for $639,000, Metro records show. A home (pictured) sits on the site, which is not part of a nearby 11-parcel property Harding Academy owns and uses as a green space called Kever Park. Manning seemingly is the Lisa Manning who is known for her philanthropic work and who serves as board chairman of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.
The just-bought property at 151 Windsor Drive sits to the immediate east of a home at 152 Windsor Drive, a property Harding Academy does not own.
According to Metro records, Harding Academy has now spent — notwithstanding the figure for which it paid for the land on which the main campus sits — a collective approximately $2.2 million for Belle Meade Links properties to the immediate east of the campus. The purchases were undertaken in 10 transactions, with Kever Park located across Harding Place from the Belle Mead Country Club golf course.
Harding Academy, officials with which could not be reached for comment, offers grades pre-K through eighth.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
