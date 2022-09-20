A MetroCenter-area garden-style apartment complex located near the historic Saint Cecilia Motherhouse has sold for $40.2 million, with the new owner a Texas global asset management company seemingly making its initial purchase in Nashville.

An LLC affiliated with Dallas-based Hudson Advisors now owns Parc at Metro Center, which offers a main address of 377 Athens Way in Buena Vista Heights.

Parc at Metro Center

Parc at Metro Center

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

