A MetroCenter-area garden-style apartment complex located near the historic Saint Cecilia Motherhouse has sold for $40.2 million, with the new owner a Texas global asset management company seemingly making its initial purchase in Nashville.
An LLC affiliated with Dallas-based Hudson Advisors now owns Parc at Metro Center, which offers a main address of 377 Athens Way in Buena Vista Heights.
The seller was a Dallas-based LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
Opened in 2006, Parc at Metro Center offers a collective 144 units in multiple three-story buildings. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of $279,166 per unit.
The Hudson Advisors website notes the company operates offices and subsidiaries located in Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and Europe. Hudson has managed more than 124,000 assets with a collective more than $102 billion. The properties include hotels, REITs, office buildings and complexes, multifamily housing, industrial plants, golf courses, mixed-use structures and retail buildings.
Home to approximately 900 employees, Hudson performs due diligence and analysis, asset management and related services for Lone Star Funds, having managed in excess of $224 billion of assets for the entity since 1995, according to the Hudson website.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In