A Northeastern development company has paid $4 million for Germantown property located near Bearded Iris Brewing Co. and on which it plans a two-building apartment project.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is Fort Washington, Penn.-based Toll Brothers Apartment Living.
The seller of the four parcels (see here) was Roy Goodwin, who paid $800,000 for the property in 2015, Metro records show.
The main addresses of the overall site slated for the project are 100 Van Buren St. and 1500 Second Ave. N., properties for which Toll paid about $3.73 million in February 2020 (read here).
The property sits near the Neuhoff complex on the Cumberland River, with the future structures to interact with two Metro greenways.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, and as the Post reported in January 2022, the project (see more images here) will offer a pedestrian bridge connecting the two buildings and spanning the Magdeburg Greenway. The document offered a working name of 2nd & Van Buren and noted 303 residential units.
Toll Brothers, officials with which could not be reached for comment, seemingly is using Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions (land planning and civil engineering) and Atlanta-based Brock Hudgins Architects (design). In addition, locally based C.B. Ragland Co. seemingly will work on the project.
The team landed specific plan rezoning from the Metro Planning Commission in September 2022.
The 1500 Second Ave. site offers a building that seemingly once accommodated building materials supplier Sunbelt Rentals Shoring Solutions. The 100 Van Buren St. site is raw land.
The purchase comes Toll Brothers continues construction of a multi-building residential project being undertaken east of The Nations at 4105 Clifton Ave. and 4020 Indiana Ave.
That project (read more here) will offer 107 conventional three-story townhomes and some two-story stacked townhomes (sometimes called “two-over-two” and “maisonette”). Each will include three bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
The just-acquired Germantown property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.