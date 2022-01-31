An East Nashville commercial property has sold for $4 million — more than eight times the price it last sold for about 12.5 years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 0.63-acre property — with an address of 926 Main St. and offering a building accommodating, among others, home health services business Carebridge — is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Steven Westfield and Mark Magnuson. The two own Woodsmoor, billed as a “crafts retreat” located in Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee, and focused on the making of furniture, decorative elements and art. The two paid $485,000 for the property in September 2009, Metro records show.
Of Note, Nashville Auto-Diesel College founder H.O. Balls once owned the property. Balls founded the college in 1919, with it now part of Lincoln College of Technology.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $6.35 million an acre and $145 per square foot — slightly on the high side when factored for the building itself and in comparison to recent east side deals.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
