An addition to SoBro Guest House — a boutique hospitality product located in the downtown district from which its names derives — is being eyed.
The hotel-esque SoBro Guest House (the facility does not offer amenities found in a conventional hotel) is located at 310 Peabody St. and is also called Black Swan - SoBro.
Ann Waddey and Jack Waddey, the owners of the property and seemingly co-owners of the business, have enlisted Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects to design the three-story building. The future structure will be positioned between the existing building and Almond Street.
A permit notes the planned building will offer four units.
Also participating in the effort will be Barge Cauthen Associates (civil engineer and land planning), EMC (structural engineer) and QDG (mechanical, electrical and plumbing).
The team will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday, March 15, to seek concept plan approval.
Of note, the owners considered in 2017 adding a ground-level bar to the property following their then-recent affiliation with upscale travel apartment provider Stay Alfred (which no longer oversees the property). Bar None would have been positioned on a portion of the surface parking lot on the site (read here).
In a previous Post article, the Waddeys credited BNA Associates (the same group that developed The Oliver in Knoxville and the Fairlane in downtown Nashville) for its efforts in overseeing the reinvention of the building from apartments to short-term rental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.