A 17-unit townhome development is being eyed for a site located at a noteworthy East Nashville intersection.
Rise Development seeks the project at 1235 Dickerson Pike and has enlisted Root Architecture (stylized as “rootARCH”) to handle design work, according to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency. The company has given the residences a contemporary design aesthetic.
Four of the 17 townhomes will face Douglas Avenue.
Rise, which operates offices in Franklin, Denver and Scottsdale, Arizona, will appear before the MDHA Design Review Committee on March 1 to seek concept plan approval. The property sits within MDHA’s Skyline Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
Rise owns the property; however, Metro records are unclear as to what the company paid for it. The Rise website shows 12 projects, most of them proposed. Company officials could not be reached for comment.
Catty-corner from the Rise property, St. Joseph Properties LLC is eyeing a six-story building with ground-level retail at 1308 Dickerson Pike (read more here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.