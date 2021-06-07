Some advocates are concerned that a proposed multi-family residential development in Ashland City could lead to the demolition of a historic home.
The Ashland City Planning Commission is scheduled to preliminarily consider the proposal, from a group of local and Nashville real estate investors called BAM, on Monday night.
The property is home to the so-called Braxton Lee Homestead, a home built more than 200 years ago where several prominent residents have lived in the years since. It takes its name from Braxton Lee, an early settler and leader in the community, then still part of Davidson County. Gov. Bill Lee is a direct descendant of Braxton Lee.
The small structure has been expanded over the years by residents — including, supporters say, singer Randy Travis, who used it as a studio — changes that have left the property apparently ineligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. In recent years, local groups have sought to raise money to buy and preserve the site but have been unsuccessful. Now, they’re seeking to influence the Ashland City Planning Commission either to put a stop to the large development altogether or to make sure the home remains intact.
“We need to tell the story,” said David Lee, another descendant of Braxton Lee who used to own the home and was part of an investor group that briefly owned the tract of land around it. “The story is part of our heritage. … I'm really concerned that the owner doesn’t have a historical perspective about the house.”
Ashley Dugger, a Nashville-based member of the development group, said the goal of the project is to fill “a need in the market for an active adult product that focuses on primarily single story, low maintenance living, and we look forward to providing that product with both two- and three-bedroom options starting in the $300s.” One benefit of the historic property, she said, are the “incredible views of the river and rolling terrain.”
Dugger says her development group has discussed restoring the Braxton Lee home with the Braxton Lee Homestead Foundation.
“The house was purchased at a premium price with the intent of working with the foundation to restore the property and utilize in a manner to serve both the neighborhood and the community,” she said. “Unfortunately, the foundation has not provided a plan or been able to raise the funds to restore and maintain the property. Due to the changes made to the structure over the years, the house does not qualify for historical grants as it is no longer deemed historic in nature. The development team continues to work with the city, the county and various organizations that are committed to raising the funds to restore and maintain the house. We stand by our initial commitment to donate the property and are excited about the interest in the community to make this happen.”
Representatives for the foundation disputed some parts of Dugger's statement, including about how long the groups have been in contact with one another.
"During negotiations for a long-term lease agreement with BAM, we were unaware of BAM’s plan to donate the house or property to the Braxton Lee Foundation or any other local nonprofit," the organization said in a statement. "The Braxton Lee Homestead Foundation remains committed to the preservation of this property and our community."
Opposition to the development is not solely related to the historic home. Concerns typical to large residential developments — added traffic, strain on utilities, housing types, etc. — have also popped up in community discussions.
According to Cheatham County Historian Lisa Walker, the home is probably the oldest standing building in Ashland City. A best-case scenario for her would be a preserved, accessible home where students can visit on field trips, community events can be held and the view-shed is not obstructed by a new development.
“It’s sad to say that all of these years the town of Ashland City has not really stepped up in preserving the older buildings and houses,” she said. “That house has a lot of stories that can be told. It could become a smaller venue where people could visit, and it has a wonderful overlook of the Cumberland River and you don’t find that much anymore along the Cumberland River. If there’s a development that comes along, [the overlook] is going to be gone.”
