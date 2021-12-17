New York-based development company SomeraRoad has paid $2.25 million for three Wedgewood-Houston properties near Gabby's Burgers, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 483-487 Humphreys St., the parcels offer no building and a collective 0.41 acres.
The sellers were a group of individuals who seemingly paid $93,000 for the properties in 2012, Metro records show.
The deal is the equivalent of about $5.5 million per acre and about $126 per square foot. Both figures rank among the highest paid recently for Wedgewood-Houston raw land.
Nearby, and at 461 Humphreys St., sits micro-apartment unit building Martin Flats (read here).
Of note, SomeraRoad operates an office in Wedgewood-Houston, in which it owns other properties (read here).
Jonathon Reeser, SomeraRoad director of acquisitions, declined to note if the company plans to acquire an adjacent property that is owned by two of the sellers of the three parcels. Reeser emailed the Post the following:
"We're excited to expand our footprint in Wedgewood-Houston, an incredible neighborhood that SomeraRoad calls home, and continue our significant investment in Nashville."
The Post was unable to determine if the sellers used a broker.
SomeraRoad is underway with Paseo Gulch South in The Gulch near Pie Town (read here).
