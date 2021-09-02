Nashville-based development company A.J. Capital Partners has paid approximately $15.86 million for multiple Wedgewood-Houston properties on which it plans, in part, a mixed-use project, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
The deal follows a similar purchase, this one for $15 million, of property needed for the project (read here).
The most recent two transactions, as noted in Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, are as follow: 1230 and 1232 Martin St. (pictured), which a trust sold for $2.6 million; and a five-parcel site with a key address of 441 Humphreys St., which Oklaholics LLC sold for $13.26 million. That LLC is affiliated with local rock band Kings of Leon, with one of the parcels offering the historic Merritt Mansion.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deals.
Collectively, A.J. Capital Partners now has paid about $30.86 million for the various properties. The company will still need to purchase four parcels located at 1214-1220 Martin St. and that are owned by an LLC.
As the Post reported in January, A.J. Capital will undertake the development (read here) on both the north and south side of Humphreys Street on a collective approximately 6.1 acres. The company owns the nearby May Hosiery complex. According to documents previously submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the development will include eight new buildings sitting on 13 parcels.
The development — to offer residential, retail and office space — will address Brown, Houston, Humphreys and Martin streets.
The property A.J. Capital bought from Oklaholics LLC sits south of the warehouse home to Jackalope Brewing Co.
A.J. Capital Partners, officials with which could not be reached for comment, developed the Midtown site on which sits the Graduate Hotel at 20th and West End avenues.
