Nashville-based development company A.J. Capital Partners has paid $15 million for a Wedgewood-Houston property on which it plans, in part, a mixed-use project, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 511 Houston St., with an alternative address of 448 Humphreys St., the property offers 1.7 acres and a nondescript warehouse home to commercial printing business Tru Color Litho.
The sellers were the Daws family, who paid $115,000 for the property in 1998, according to Metro records. The Dawses own Tru Color Litho.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $214 per foot based on acreage — one of the higher figures for a recent property deal within or near the district.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
The just-purchased property U-wraps the building accommodating Falcon Coffee Bar and Flamingo Cocktail Club (with that property owned by a different entity).
As the Post reported in January, A.J. Capital will undertake the development on both the north and south side of Humphreys St. The company, which owns the nearby May Hosiery complex, already owns some of the parcels within what will be — once all land is purchased — a 6.13-acre property footprint (read more here).
According to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the development will include eight new buildings sitting on 13 parcels with a key address (among others) of 441 Humphreys St.
The development — to offer residential, retail and office space — will address Brown, Houston, Humphreys and Martin streets. Another key address of the overall South Nashville site, which sits south of the warehouse home to Jackalope Brewing Co., among others, is 1220 Martin St. At least three structures, none of which are architecturally significant, will need to be demolished, including the just-purchased warehouse.
Of note, the historic Merritt Mansion is slated to be physically repositioned on the site by Nashville-based W.P. Camp and Sons, according to a document.
A.J. Capital Partners, officials with which could not be reached for comment, developed the Midtown site on which sits the Graduate Hotel at 20th and West End avenues.
