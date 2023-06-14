A North Nashville site located on the border of Salemtown and Germantown and that has long been eyed for a residential development has a new plan proposed.

Nashville’s Cottingham Capital Partners, in a joint venture with Greenwich, Conn.-based FrontFour, is seeking 16 townhomes on the property, with an address of 400 Hume St., and will go before the Metro Planning Commission on June 27 to request a final site plan approval.

Tennyson

Tennyson Germantown

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.