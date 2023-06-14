A North Nashville site located on the border of Salemtown and Germantown and that has long been eyed for a residential development has a new plan proposed.
Nashville’s Cottingham Capital Partners, in a joint venture with Greenwich, Conn.-based FrontFour, is seeking 16 townhomes on the property, with an address of 400 Hume St., and will go before the Metro Planning Commission on June 27 to request a final site plan approval.
The development will be called Tennyson Germantown.
Via an affiliated LLC, Cottingham purchased the 0.79 acres of raw land in July 2022 for $6.95 million, Metro records show.
Derek Lisle, Cottingham Capital partner with Matt Laitinen and Michael Young, said Root Architecture (design) and Civil Site Design Group (land-planning and engineering) are participating in the effort. Lisle said a detailed color rendering is being finalized.
Lisle said some design elements of Tennyson will pay subtle tribute to the nearby Fehr School. In addition, the moniker is derived from Wilhelmina Tennyson, the wife of John Geist Sr. The couple immigrated from Germany to to Nashville in 1874 and operated in Germantown the Geist and Sons Blacksmith Shop that eventually closed in 2006, making it seemingly the city's longest-operational business.
A multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department shows the 16 Tennyson residences will be grouped in three sections, with the units to variously be oriented at Hume, Fourth Avenue North and an alley. The exteriors of the buildings will be primarily brick, metal and stone, with the site to offer an interior courtyard.
The property offers a history of sorts.
As the Post reported in 2020, an LLC affiliated with Williamson County-based luxury homebuilder Barlow Builders sold the property for $2.07 million after having announced plans for an upscale residential development four years prior.
Prior to that sale (read here), the project had been underway in a preliminary manner with 15 townhomes and three condo flats. It later stalled.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
Relatedly, Cottingham Capital Partners has launched pre-sales for its latest condominium development, Aster, located at 1414 Third Ave. N. and has reservations from buyers on 25 percent of the building's units. The company is prepared to break ground in late summer, once permits are secured (read more here).