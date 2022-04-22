Details are unfolding regarding a mixed-use building eyed for a West Nashville property located near Hill Center Sylvan Heights.
To be undertaken at 405 40th Ave N. by Nashville-based CA South, the building will include 103 apartment units and 6,000 square feet of retail. An LLC affiliated with CA South paid about $7.25 million for the 1.92-acre site in March.
CA South officials said the hope is to break ground by year’s end. Los Angeles-based Alex Pettas Architecture and H. Michael Hindman Architects of Brentwood are handling design, with Brentwood-based Avenue Construction to be the general contractor.
Demolition at the site, which offers five industrial buildings and is located one-half block north of Charlotte Avenue, is slated for the summer. A detailed color rendering is being finalized, and the Metro Planning Commission has approved a specific plan rezoning.
Of note, the CA South entity acquired the property from 405 Charlotte Development Partners, which was affiliated with Brentwood-based Armistead Arnold Pollard Real Estate Services. That entity had envisioned a project that was to have included 152 residential units, as well as restaurant and retail spaces.
The site sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy's District 24, which has seen several key developments the last few years, including Sylvan Station, Sylvan Supply, Lindsey’s Corner and the aforementioned Hill Center Sylvan Heights.
Led by President and CEO Meg Epstein, CA South is underway in Pie Town with a six-story building and has developed numerous local urban sites with multi-unit residential buildings (read here).
