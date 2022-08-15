A year’s end construction start is being eyed for a five-story residential building to replace an East Bank warehouse and to be positioned near the Cumberland River.
Dallas-based real estate company Stillwater Capital Investments announced Monday its development team and released an image for the 370-unit building, to be called The George and to unfold at 186 N. First St.
Stillwater paid $21.5 million for the property in April — more than three times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands four years prior (read here). The 4.2-acre property is located two blocks from Top Golf and River North (the future Oracle site) and near a former Goodwill Industries site. The structure home to craft beer business Barrique Brewing Co. sits adjacent to the site, the building on which previously accommodated mental health services provider Park Center and, prior to that, chauffeured transportation provider Grand Avenue.
The release notes amenities for The George will include a rooftop space with a pool deck, an open air lounge and an indoor/outdoor fitness areas overlooking the Nashville skyline.
Joining Stillwater will be architect Smith Gee Studio, civil engineer Catalyst Design Group and landscape architect HDLA, each locally based. San Francisco-based Parisa O’Connell will handle interior design.
Pinnacle Partners, a Seattle-based Opportunity Zone fund manager, is an investment partner with Stillwater.
“Both Stillwater and … Pinnacle Partners are extremely excited about this project,” Stillwater Partner Jake Fortune-Greeley said in the release. “The East Bank landscape provides a generational opportunity for a large-scale transformation of an entire downtown neighborhood.
“We think the East Bank will provide for a residential experience that rivals any in Nashville, and our team has worked hard to plan a thoughtful residential community that will contribute to the neighborhood,” Fortune-Greeley added.
Stillwater has either completed or is planning projects with a collective value of $3.5 billion, according to the release. In addition to Dallas and Nashville, the company is active (or is prepping to be so) in Austin, Denver, Phoenix and Raleigh/Durham.
Pinnacle Partners and its subsidiaries have invested more than $200 million in equity across 12 OZ projects that consist of buildings with approximately 2,000 multifamily units.
