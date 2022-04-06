An East Bank warehouse located next to the structure home to craft beer business Barrique Brewing Co. has sold for $21.5 million — more than three times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands four years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Dallas-based real estate company Stillwater Capital Investments is the new owner of the property. With an address of 186 N. First St., the property is located two blocks from Top Golf and near a former Goodwill Industries site.
The seller was mental health services provider Park Center, which paid $7 million for the property in February 2018, according to Metro records.
As the Post recently reported, the 4.2-acre property is slated for a 361-unit apartment building with attached parking and amenity spaces. Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group will participate.
A Metro document notes that Stillwater Capital, officials for which could not be reached for comment, is requesting a stormwater grading permit.
Relatedly, Stillwater has landed a loan from Nashville-based FirstBank valued at about $16.12 million, a separate document notes.
The deal is the equivalent of about $5.1 million per acre. For context, previous and recent deals involving downtown properties have seen per-acre prices of at least $15 million.
Of note, an LLC affiliated with local businessman Carl Haley Jr. (perhaps best known as the founder of chauffeured transportation provider Grand Avenue) bought the property in 2011 for about $1.12 million before selling seven years later to Park Center.
Park Center, which operates a facility at the building, was represented by Pete Greenfield and Jon Speers with Nashville-based Equitable Property Company. It is unclear if Stillwater used a broker.
Barrique Brewing has an address of 30 Oldham St. in the space last home to Little Harpeth Brewing. Across Oldham is a property at 206 N. First St. and also offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price (read here).
