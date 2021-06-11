Details are emerging and a rendering has been released regarding Eden House, a 16-story mixed-use building Brentwood-based GBT Realty is planning for Green Hills.
The building will rise at 2025 Richard Jones Road, a 0.87-acre site for which GBT paid $4 million in mid-2019. According to a release, pre-sales for what will be for-purchase condominiums will begin at the start of 2022 and groundbreaking is expected soon thereafter. A late-2023 finish is eyed.
Of note, GBT will not be asking for any variances or rezoning, undertaking the project using existing entitlements within the Green Hills Urban Design Overlay. The company will go before the Metro Planning Commission July 22 to request approval of the project related to the UDO.
Gresham Smith is the architect, with Ragan-Smith Associates handling engineering and land-planning duties and Hodgson Douglas serving as landscape architect. Each is Nashville-based.
Eden House will offer 111 for-purchase units (44 one-bedroom, 65 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom), 1,300-square-foot ground-level retail space and a 7,500-square-foot restaurant space. The building also will feature a 260-space parking garage and rise not quite 200 feet.
The documents note the building’s exterior will be primarily brick, wood and glass.
The name Eden is derived from one of the original streets in Green Hills, while “House” references the former Nashville Fire Station building that once sat on the site.
“The opportunity to own in a luxury building in the heart of Green Hills is not just rare, but unprecedented,” George Tomlin, GBT president and CEO, said in the release. “This project will be known to neighbors for exceptional design and adding tremendous restaurant and retail space. For residents, Eden House will provide a fulfilling lifestyle within a luxury community with world-class amenities at a location that is walkable to everything you could ever need.”
GBT also developed a site, located one parcel from the future Eden House, with the 17-floor mixed-used Vertis Green Hills. Opened in 2018 and sitting at 4000 Hillsboro Pike, the 18-story tower features 310 residential units and ground-level restaurant and retail space.
In December 2020, GBT paid $8.1 million for an art deco Midtown building located at the Elliston Place and West End Avenue split and last home to a Rite Aid store. It plans a tower on that site (read more here), according to multiple sources.
In addition, GBT is developing a downtown Nashville site at 13th and Broadway with high-rise ONE22ONE and is redeveloping a Murphy Road property with Parke West, to offer a combination hotel, retail and residential spaces.
