Dallas-based private equity firm Stonelake Capital Partners has once again purchased property in the general Nashville market, this time paying about $3.67 million for industrial property near Antioch.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the address is 1631 Corporate Place in Southeast Davidson County.
The seller was a Wisconsin-based trust affiliated with plastic fabrication company Global Thermoforming Inc., which operates from the warehouse located on the just-sold site. The trust paid $960,000 for the property in 2001, Metro records show.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Global Thermoforming also operates an office in Tempe, Arizona.
The acquisition follows Stonelake’s having paid $76.5 million in February for 13 Goodlettsville warehouses with a collective 957,000 square feet (read here).
The La Vergne acquisition marks Stonelake’s seventh investment in the Nashville market in the last 18 months. Stonelake finalized its first area purchase in 2020 and is focused on acquiring and developing sites with industrial warehouse buildings.
Founded in 2007, Stonelake Capital Partners owns real estate with a collective value of approximately $3.5 billion and that is located in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Phoenix, Orlando, Tampa and El Paso. Stonelake owns, is developing or has developed approximately 23 million square feet of industrial warehouses, 6,100 multifamily units and 3 million square feet of office buildings.
Stonelake Partner Will Jenkins and Managing Director Cole Wilson lead the company's local efforts.
