Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 11.27.16 AM.png

Radius

 Courtesy of Rubicon

Nashville-based Rubicon Equities announced Wednesday CoreTrust will lease space in its North Gulch office building Radius.

In addition, and according to a release, tech giant Oracle will expand its presence within the Capitol View tower, formerly home to Lifeway Christian Resources and located at 601 11th Ave. N.

Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 11.26.30 AM.png

Gabriel Coltea

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.