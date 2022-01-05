Details are emerging regarding a project Cincinnati-based real estate company Al. Neyer is eye for a multi-parcel Midtown site.
Patrick Poole, Al. Neyer Nashville market leader, said Wednesday the company plans a 14-story apartment building with 287 units for the site.
As the Post recently reported, Al. Neyer is seeking to buy the six-parcel property, which offer addresses of 307-309-311 18th Ave. N. and 1807-1809-1811 Patterson St. Poole said a summer closing on the purchase is slated. No rendering has been finalized, he added.
Al. Neyer, which operates a local office, envisions the building to offer 18 three-bedroom units, 58 two-bedroom residences and 211 one-units. As currently zoned, a building of up to seven stories (15 floors with a setback variance granted) is allowed.
Alive Hospice Inc. owns four of the parcels, with Ron Limb owning the two others. The properties are home to Music City Condos, surface parking and an Alive Hospice administrative office.
"We are very excited to add to [urban] Nashville's evolving landscape and are very bullish on the growth of the Midtown submarket," Poole said. "Al. Neyer continues to explore more urban core projects, as we look to expand our company’s portfolio to include industrial, office and multifamily developments."
Al. Neyer owns multiple properties in the local market and has undertaken various office, industrial, medical office and residential projects in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. It bills itself as design-build-develop company.
Greg Coleman, a principal with Nashville-based Southeast Venture, is handling the marketing and sale of the properties for the owners.
