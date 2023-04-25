A Chestnut Hill commercial property has sold for $825,000, with the buyers to operate their local floral and events business from the building on the site.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the property, located at 1032 Third Ave. S., was an LLC affiliated with Josh Hellmer. The Post was unable to determine details about Hellmer, who paid $300,000 for the property in mid-2018, Metro records show.
The new owners of the small building and the 0.10-acre site on which it sits are Mary Love Richardson and Ben Richardson. The couple has operated Rosemary & Finch Floral Design since 2012 as a home-based business.
Ben Richardson told the Post that Rosemary & Finch will begin operations in the building this summer, with the structure to undergo some updates. Rosemary & Finch focuses on floral services for weddings and formal events.
“As Rosemary & Finch has grown over the years, we are delighted to move into the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, especially as it is central to Nashville’s many downtown wedding venues,” Mary Love Richardson emailed the Post. “A Nashville native and downtown dweller, I’m thrilled to see the recent changes in this area, and we look forward to being a part of the neighborhood.”
Rosemary & Finch has undertaken work at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Blackberry Farm, Southall Inn, Saint Elle and Cheekwood, among other venues. Its work has been publicized by People, Brides, Martha Stewart and e-commerce platform Over the Moon.
It is unclear what the building most recently has been used for other than storage. The property is located a half-block south of the structure housing health care industry-focused marketing firm Fuoco (read here).
Troynell Reese II, an associate with Stream Realty Partners, represented the Richardsons. Hellmer was represented by Jana Truman, managing broker with Accel Commercial Real Estate and Accel Exit Advisors.
