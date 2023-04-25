A Chestnut Hill commercial property has sold for $825,000, with the buyers to operate their local floral and events business from the building on the site.

Screen Shot 2023-04-25 at 10.41.56 AM.png

Mary Love Richardson
Screen Shot 2023-04-25 at 10.40.46 AM.png

1032 Third Ave. S.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the property, located at 1032 Third Ave. S., was an LLC affiliated with Josh Hellmer. The Post was unable to determine details about Hellmer, who paid $300,000 for the property in mid-2018, Metro records show.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.