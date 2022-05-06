A Berry Hill commercial property hugging Interstate 440 and accommodating a music lessons building has been offered for sale for $1.39 million.
With addresses of both 2724 Berrywood Drive and 2707 Bransford Ave., the two-parcel triangular property offers 0.32 acres.
Creative Soul Music Academy operates from the 1960-opened building, formerly a residence. The company website notes Gerald Jenkins, its director, has accompanied recording artists Lauryn Hill, Jamie Lidell and K-Ci & JoJo, among others.
The offering is the equivalent of about $583 per foot based on the building’s 2,383 square feet. For comparison, a Berry Hill building located at 2814 Azalea Place recently was listed for sale for the equivalent of $670 per square foot (read more here).
William Cobb owns the property, having joined Robert Adwell in 1989 to pay $110,000 for it, Metro records show. At one time, the two operated Adwell Cobb Interiors from the one-story building.
Cobb has enlisted Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, first vice presidents with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., to handle the marketing and sale of the property, according to a public real estate listing.
