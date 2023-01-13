The Charleston, South Carolina-based company that acquired local businessman Lee Beaman’s auto dealership empire is making plans to relocate two dealerships to Antioch from Midtown.
According to documents submitted to the Metro Codes Department, Hudson Automotive Group will operate Beaman Buick and GMC from property at 5300 and 5312 Mount View Road. (Buick and GMC are both owned by GM but operate as separate brands.)
As the Post reported in March 2021, Hanover, Maryland-based Redwood Capital Investments, a private equity firm affiliated with Hudson, paid $3.56 million for the South Davidson County property (read here).
To date, Hudson Automotive seemingly has not announced the future locations for the three auto brands (which, in addition to Buick and GMC, includes Toyota) offered at the Midtown Beaman site. Nor has it announced when the moves will be made.
However, and regarding the future Toyota dealership, Hudson Automotive seemingly is eyeing a separate South Davidson County property for which Redwood Capital paid a collective roughly $8 million in two transactions (one in December 2020 and the other in February 2022).
The property (read more here) offers a main address of 343 Harding Place (and an alternative address of 309 Perimeter Park Drive), near that street’s access of Interstate 24. Construction of the future facility is nearing completion.
Officials with Hudson Automotive — which apparently is retaining the Beaman name for its Nashville operations — could not be reached for comment.
Founded by George “Hoolie” Hudson in 1948, Hudson Automotive has a roster of more than 1,500 employees led by CEO David Hudson. It maintains locations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Hudson Automotive is relocating because Brentwood-based GBT Realty owns the ex-Beaman Midtown site, having paid $110 million for it in December 2021 (read here), and plans a major redevelopment (read here).
The seller of the Antioch property in 2021 was Good Horse LLC. That entity previously had been called Broadway Realty Company, which was created by the late Jim Reed III. Broadway Realty also owns multiple Midtown parcels from which Nashville Hyundai and Nashville Subaru operate and that are being sold in phases to Houston-based developer Hines (read here). The dealerships operate across Broadway from the property GBT owns and from which Hudson Automotive will move its Beaman operations.
