Garden-style apartment complex Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve in Bellevue has sold for $64 million.

The new owner of the roughly 51-acre property, with an address of 100 Belle Valley Drive, is Austin-based GVA Property Management. That entity has undertaken multiple such local deals the past few years, the most recent of which seemingly was the $21.9 million paid for a complex located near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Thompson Lane in Woodbine (read here).

