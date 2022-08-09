Garden-style apartment complex Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve in Bellevue has sold for $64 million.
The new owner of the roughly 51-acre property, with an address of 100 Belle Valley Drive, is Austin-based GVA Property Management. That entity has undertaken multiple such local deals the past few years, the most recent of which seemingly was the $21.9 million paid for a complex located near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Thompson Lane in Woodbine (read here).
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Richmond, Virginia-based Landmark Apartment Trust of America Inc. a multifamily real estate investment trust, which paid $21.2 million for the property in 2013, Metro records show.
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve offers 260 apartment units. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $220,690 per residence.
GVA has landed a loan, valued at about $48.38 million, from Starwood Property Mortgage, a separate document notes.
Formerly known as Mission Bellevue Ridge, the property opened in 1985 and features a business center, fitness center, swimming pool, playground and tennis court.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
