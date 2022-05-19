Austin-based GVA Property Management has paid $21.9 million for a South Nashville garden-style apartment complex, its third such acquisition within the past seven months, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The address of Residences of Woodbine Park, which opened in 2018, is 311 Carter St. The complex sits on 3.55 acres near the northeast corner of Nolensville Pike and Thompson Lane in Woodbine.
The seller of the property was a Nashville-based development group led by Nick Alder. Via an LLC, the group paid $1.33 million for the former lumberyard site, located just north of Coleman Park, in 2016 and then redeveloped the site.
At 92 units, the transaction is the equivalent of $230,043 per apartment. That figure is noticeably higher than the per-unit average for recent South Nashville apartment complex sales, likely because Residences of Woodbine Park is only four years old.
The deal follows GVA having paid $34 million for a South Davidson County garden-style apartment complex in November 2021 (read here), days after it spent $28.6 million on a similar nearby property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The three purchases follow GVA in June 2021 having paid $35.5 million for 1818 Church, a six-story, 142-unit residential building located at the Midtown address from which its name derives (read more here).
Collectively, the three previous acquisitions were for $98.1 million, meaning GVA has now spent $120 million on Nashville property during the past 12 months.
Walker & Dunlop represented both parties in the transaction, according to a statement emailed to the Post.
