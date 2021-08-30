Jim Cheek III, one of the country’s top corporate and securities lawyers and a Bass Berry & Sims mainstay for more than five decades, died Friday. He was 78.
Cheek, a Nashville native who earned his law degree from Vanderbilt University after graduating from Duke University, joined Bass in 1970 after trading stocks for investment firm J.C. Bradford and teaching at Vanderbilt’s School of Law for two years. He began his legal career as a generalist — he told the Scene in 1996 he “looked on those times as some of the best I ever had because they built my judgment” — but soon began to specialize in working with companies, securities matters and mergers and acquisitions.
That focus eventually led Cheek to work with some of Nashville’s biggest corporate names. He advised Jack Bovender and his team at HCA Healthcare on the company’s 2006 leveraged buyout — Bovender a year later said he didn’t think that process could have been done better — and a year later was at the side of Genesco management in an ultimately unsuccessful merger saga that involved both Foot Locker and Finish Line.
Cheek also worked for years with AutoZone and Bank of America, among others, and led Bass’ work as regulatory auditor of the New York Stock Exchange from 2005 and 2013, which was his second role with the NYSE. He also chaired the legal advisory board of the National Association of Securities Dealers in the mid-1990s, led the American Bar Association's Task Force on Corporate Responsibility in the wake of the early 2000s' corporate scandals and was a founding fellow of the American College of Governance Counsel.
In a statement, Bass officials lauded Cheek, who also returned to Vanderbilt to teach, “as an inspiring leader and mentor” whose “influence will remain central to our foundation.”
“Jim was a defining individual of our firm identity and revered by many. While we mourn his passing, we are forever grateful for his years of dedicated service and friendship,” said Todd Rolapp, Bass’ managing partner. “He was a mentor whose legacy will be a lasting example of statesmanship and advocacy at our firm and within the legal industry at large […] Our entire team is immeasurably better for the opportunity to have worked with him.”
The firm is collecting condolences and tributes for the Cheek family via tributes@bassberry.com. Details about visitation and services have not yet been finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.