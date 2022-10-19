Three seasons and one NIT quarterfinal appearance into his tenure as Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach, the university decided that Jerry Stackhouse was a good investment.
The university on Tuesday announced it had signed Stackhouse to a contract extension, keeping the fourth-year head coach on West End for the foreseeable future.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed in a release.
Stackhouse thanked VU Chancellor Daniel Diermeier and Athletics Director Candice Storey Lee for the support.
“I feel very fortunate to be at Vanderbilt, where stability and commitment are part of our culture,” the coach said in the release. “With this new contract, they continue to show the confidence in my tremendous staff and myself.
“…I love it at Vanderbilt. Ramirra (Stackhouse's wife) and I love living in Nashville and competing in the SEC. It has become our home. This program has a unique and storied history and includes countless legends such as Perry Wallace, who was a pioneering player and force in the SEC. It is truly a special place to be a part of, and we look forward to building on that legacy.”
Vanderbilt went 19-17 last season with a 7-11 record in the SEC. The Commodores won two games in the SEC Tournament in March, including an upset of No. 6 seed Alabama. VU made it to the third round of the men’s NIT with wins over Belmont and No. 1 seed Dayton before falling to eventual champion Xavier just two games shy of the championship game.
Under Stackhouse, Vanderbilt has had three players make it to the NBA — Aaron Nesmith, Saben Lee and Scotty Pippen Jr. — and he has assembled top 50 recruiting classes in three of his four seasons.
His 2022 class, which included four-star players Lee Dort, Noah Shelby and Colin Smith, ranked No. 24 overall according to the 247Sports composite rankings. His 2023 class, which has yet to be finalized, ranks 35th overall and features Isaiah West, a four-star combo guard from Goodpasture.
“The positive trajectory of our men’s basketball program under coach Stackhouse is clear,” Lee said in the release. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt. I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.”
