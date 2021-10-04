Joseph Bulovas had been there before.
The Vanderbilt Commodores had too. Their only other win prior to Saturday night at Vanderbilt Stadium came thanks to the right foot of the fifth-year senior from Louisiana.
So, with just three seconds left, trailing by two and the ball almost perfectly between the hash marks, all Bulovas had to do was kick it right down the middle. Three consecutive Connecticut time outs failed to ice the 6-foot kicker, who snuck his 31-yard field goal attempt just inside the left upright, handing Vanderbilt a 30-28 win over UConn.
It was just VU’s second win of the year and it snapped an eight-game losing streak at Vanderbilt Stadium.
"We have all the faith in Joe," Vanderbilt safety Maxwell Worship said. "His name is ‘Big Leg Joe,’ he's going to make it every time. We're never worried whenever Joe is up because he is built for…those moments."
“My job is to make the field goal, make the extra point whenever my number is called,” Bulovas added. “I was grateful to get that opportunity. The offense did a great job of getting me in position and the coaching staff did a great job tonight. It wasn’t pretty all the time, but it was a Vanderbilt win and we’re proud of that.”
Bulovas’ game-winning field attempt didn’t happen without a little magic from the offense. UConn took a 28-27 lead with just 1:07 left following a Steven Krajewski touchdown run and after the ensuing kickoff, 60 yards separated Vandberbilt from the end zone.
Sophomore Ken Seals led a seven-play, 47-yard drive to get the ‘Dores into field goal range, completing passes of six, 19 yards to Devin Boddie Jr. and nine yards to Chris Pierce before a defensive pass interference call set Vandy up well within Bulovas’ range.
Seals completed 27 of 40 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. It was his fourth career 300-yard game. Both of his best games this year have come in Commodore wins.
He has a 65.8 completion percentage and he’s passed for 571 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in both of Vandy victories. Conversely, Seals has a 46.9 completion percentage and he’s thrown for 323 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in Vandy’s three losses.
“What we needed was for (Seals) to step up and play with confidence,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said. “Going out on that drive, he had a look in his eye that he was determined to get it done. He stepped up in a big moment for us and I want to celebrate that.
“…It was the offense’s night to finish, and they did. We’ll take an ugly win any day knowing that we have a long way to go and that hasn’t changed. We have a lot to learn from tonight and we will do that, but we’ll enjoy doing it after a good result.”
The win was a nice feel-good moment for a program that hasn’t had many of them over the years. But make no mistake, it should have never gotten to Bulovas’ leg to begin with.
Vanderbilt led for much of the game and looked like the superior team on Saturday. But VU blew a 27-16 lead in just 8:19 to a team that hasn’t won a game since Nov. 1, 2019. Playing with a lead is an ability Vanderbilt has yet to master and winning games is a skill Lea is preparing the ‘Dores to familiarize themselves with.
“What we’re doing is we’re shedding the past, right?” Lea stated. “We’re shedding the past and we’re stepping into the future here…That’s hard and that’s painful.
“When I look at this program, where we are and where we're headed, a win like tonight's is important. We took a gut punch there at the end of the game that I don't know this program has always recovered from. I was really proud of the fact that we didn't flinch."
