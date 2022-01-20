It worked for the Nashville Predators, so the Tennessee Titans figured they would give it a try.
In an attempt to minimize the number of Cincinnati Bengals fans at Nissan Stadium for their AFC divisional round matchup, the Titans have limited the window to transfer any tickets purchased directly from the team or through official NFL resale sites to 24 hours prior to Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
The 24-hour transfer window does not apply to consumers buying tickets firsthand through NFL partner sites such as StubHub, Ticketmaster or Seat Geek. However, those tickets are subject to the 24-hour hold if resold after their initial purchase.
"We want Nissan Stadium to be two-tone blue,” Titans VP of Ticketing Brooke Ellenberger told News Channel 5. “And so, by limiting this transfer window, it also limits the number of visiting team fans that we’ll have in the stadium.
"By limiting that transfer time would limit some of the resale and some of that transfer activity that would happen in advance.”
The endeavor is similar in nature to the Predators’ “keep the red out” initiative where the team would not sell tickets to its home Stanley Cup games against the Chicago Blackhawks to anyone with a Chicago zip code to ensure Bridgestone Arena was packed with Predators fans.
The Titans presumably hope their 24-hour transfer window doesn’t leave enough time for Bengals fans — Cincinnati is located only about 300 miles from Nashville — to purchase tickets while also securing affordable lodging accommodations.
Jim Rice, Titans director of ticket sales, did advise consumers that tickets will be hard to come by and to be vigilant of scams if purchasing tickets on the secondary market.
“We are sold out and the transfer function is turned off until 24 hours prior to kickoff,” Rice tweeted on Sunday. “Odds are there will be scammers using social media. Stick to trusted sites. See you at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.”
The Titans ranked eighth in the NFL in total home attendance (617,102) and 12th in average home attendance (68,566) during the 2021 season. The team sold 99.2 percent of tickets to its nine home games.
Tennessee’s 7-2 home record is tied with Kansas City for the second-best mark in the NFL behind only the Arizona Cardinals, who were 8-1. The Titans and Chiefs have the best home records in the AFC.
As of Wednesday night, the cheapest single-seat ticket for Saturday’s game is going for $324.15 each after fees on Ticketmaster and $346.93 after fees on StubHub.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.