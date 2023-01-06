The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars took divergent paths to Saturday night’s winner-take-all Week 18 clash.
Once holding a three-game division lead, the Titans have lost six straight games and they’re down to a third-string quarterback who joined the roster just over two weeks ago.
Left for dead at their Week 11 bye with a 3-7 record, the Jaguars have won five of their last six behind perhaps the hottest quarterback in the NFL to set up Saturday’s de facto AFC South championship game.
“This is certainly a playoff game for us,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “That is how we will treat it and make sure that we are doing all those things that give you a chance to win.
“… We don't want to be in the situation that we have been in the last a couple of weeks. Nobody wants that. The reality is that we are playing for an opportunity to win the division and an opportunity to make the playoffs.”
Jacksonville flipped a switch after its bye, collecting impressive wins over the Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets, outscoring opponents 168 to 129 and averaging 371.8 yards of total offense per game over the last six weeks.
“They are scoring a lot of points,” Vrabel added. “They have averaged 28 points in the last six games. The defense is forcing turnovers. They have been opportunistic. … They apply a lot of pressure. They have turned it over, they are third in forced turnovers. The quarterback is distributing the football. [Running back Travis] Etienne still runs with speed and has a lot of contact courage going through the hole. If you don't get them on the first or second level, it is a track meet.”
Here’s a further look at Saturday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed in last week’s 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, passing for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception — and that was without Derrick Henry. Dobbs will have the three-time Pro Bowler in the backfield this week.
Although Jacksonville ranks 11th against the run (112.8 yards per game), Henry is a noted Jags killer. He has 709 yards and eight TDs in his last five games against the Jaguars, and 1,264 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns in 12 career games against the team, including two 200-yard performances and four multi-touchdown games.
Henry is just 71 yards and two touchdowns shy of becoming the first player in NFL history with three seasons of 1,500 or more rush yards and 15 or more touchdowns. Henry versus the Jags defense is definitely the matchup to watch.
“They’ve been playing lights out,” Henry said of Jacksonville’s defense. “Defensively, they’ve played very well together. ... The defensive line is disruptive, their linebackers are fast, they’re smart, [and] they flow very well.”
Why the Jaguars can win
Trevor Lawrence is looking like the franchise quarterback the Jaguars drafted him to be, and that’s bad news for the Titans and their banged-up secondary.
Lawrence has been on a heater, passing for 1,567 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions over the last six weeks. He has four 300-yard games under his belt this season, including a career-high 368 yards in his last meeting with Tennessee, and a passer rating of 100 or better in eight games this season.
If the Titans are to win this one, they need consistent pressure on Lawrence from start to finish. He wasn’t sacked at all in their last meeting four weeks ago, and Tennessee only had 12 pressures, 11 hurries and one hit on 42 drop backs.
“[Lawrence] is taking care of the football,” Vrabel said. “He has got a lot of playmakers. He is distributing the football. He is able to extend plays with his legs on some of the quarterback design runs. That is the thing is he is a big, mobile, athletic quarterback that is strong in the pocket, but then is able to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield.”
