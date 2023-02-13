General manager David Poile has been bullish about top prospect Phil Tomasino remaining in the American Hockey League until a spot in the Nashville Predators top six opened up.
And when top goal scorer Filip Forsberg left in the first period of Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers, that opportunity finally presented itself.
With Forsberg listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury, the Predators recalled Tomasino from Milwaukee on Monday. He’ll play on a line with Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund against the Arizona Coyotes Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.
“It’s been a long year, obviously, under the circumstances it’s not what you want to see but obviously, I’m going to try and do everything I can to stay here,” Tomasino told reporters after practice on Monday. “I’m just really looking forward to the opportunity tonight.
“… I think I’ve learned a lot over the [course of the] year and there were certain things I needed to work on when I was down there [in Milwaukee]. I think I really elevated my game in terms of those certain aspects and I feel confident in the way I’m playing right now.”
The 21-year-old forward began the 2022-23 season with the Admirals despite playing 76 NHL games last season in which he scored 11 goals and 32 points.
Through 38 games with Milwaukee, Tomasino has 12 goals and 32 points, including four goals and 14 points in his last 15 games. He ranks third on the Admirals in goals and points.
While his offensive skills still appear to be sharp, it was his style of play without the puck that Tomasino said he’s spent the bulk of this season refining.
“The main thing for me was my defensive game,” Tomasino said of why the Predators told him he was being sent back to the AHL. “I think defensively I’ve always been pretty good, obviously still some things I need to work on like stopping pucks, being harder in the D-zone, harder on the forecheck and certain things like that that tend to lead to me having the puck more on my stick. Especially these last couple of months I’ve really stepped up my game and a lot of credit to our coaching staff there for helping me.”
