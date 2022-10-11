Prior to the Nashville Predators' season opener in Prague on Friday, coach John Hynes told reporters that the competition for the final spot on the team’s second line was still very much open.
After the two-game Global Series sweep of the San Jose Sharks, it appears the competition — at least for now — has a winner.
Journeyman forward Kiefer Sherwood, who hadn’t played in more than 16 NHL games since 2018, seemingly edged out second-year winger Philip Tomasino, who was assigned to the American Hockey League on Monday.
It was a move that ostensibly come from left field. After all, Tomasino played 76 of 82 games with the Predators last season and notched 11 goals and 32 points while playing primarily fourth-line minutes, while Sherwood toiled in the AHL for 57 games.
But Hynes’ decision to send the 2019 first-round pick back to the Milwaukee Admirals may be more about what Sherwood did right than what Tomasino did wrong, and the different dynamic Nashville has with him in the lineup.
“He plays hard on the wall, he’s strong on pucks … that’s what we’ve seen from Day 1,” Hynes told reporters in Prague of his decision to start Sherwood on the second line. “It’s been consistent day in and day out. Sometimes, you’re looking for a little bit of a fall-off with a new player, but we haven’t seen that. As long as he continues to play to his identity, he fits how we want to play. And like any player, you have to show consistency and reliability in your game day in and day out.”
By all accounts, Sherwood had one of the strongest training camps of anyone on the roster. Hynes continuously praised his hustle, explosiveness and ability to fly up and down the ice, with the forward continuing to earn favor with the Predators’ coaching staff.
The 27-year-old Sherwood also adds an element Nashville was missing in its Stanley Cup playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche: speed.
“His speed was definitely a factor,” Hynes continued. “You can see it in practices and early in camp. You could also see it in the intra-squad scrimmages we had. His engine doesn’t stop. H’s so fast on the forecheck, he can reload and strip pucks, he can close time in space. He’s got a great stick. From the offensive perspective, he can make plays at high speed.”
While twice healthy scratching a former first-round pick that played more than 90 percent of the season the previous year just to send him back to the AHL does seem like a puzzling decision, it may be serendipitous for Tomasino.
The 20-year-old forward saw only 11:33 of ice time per game last season, playing sporadically on Nashville’s second power play unit and trying to infuse a touch of goal scoring on the team’s fourth line with the likes of Nick Cousins and Michael McCarron — players known more for their ability to muck it up than putting the puck in the net.
In Milwaukee, Tomasino’s skillset will likely be put to better use. He is sure to see 18-20 minutes per night on the top line with consistent playing time beyond the 15-18 shifts per game he was getting last year on Nashville’s fourth line.
Tomasino will also likely be a driving force on Milwaukee’s top power play unit, working with equally talented offensive players like Egor Afansyev, Luke Evangelista and Juuso Parssinen.
So, while Tomasino’s ego may be a little bruised in the interim, an argument can be made that when he does find his way back to Nashville — which shouldn’t take long — he will be a more polished product.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_