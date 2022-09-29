Just one week after the Czech Foreign Ministry advised the NHL that Russian players on the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks would not be permitted in the country for the season opening NHL Global Series on Oct. 7 and 8 at the O2 Arena in Prague, the issue now appears to be resolved.
As first reported by Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, the Czech government has since walked back its hasty stance and confirmed that Russians from both rosters will be allowed to play.
“This is a private event, they have visas, so from the state’s point of view there is no reason not to let them in,” said Tomas Pojar, Advisor for Foreign and Security Policy for the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, via Czech news outlet Seznam Zpravy.
“National security is certainly not threatened by their presence. And I’m not even mentioning that, in addition to Schengen visas, they have long-term American work visas and live in the USA.”
Despite last week’s reports, both the Predators and Sharks maintained they didn’t foresee there being any issues by the time the games rolled around. Sharks’ general manager Mike Grier took things a step further declaring, “We’re a team. So, if they say some guys can’t go over, either we all go, or no one goes.”
Both teams have a handful of Russian players either on their current roster or battling for a roster spot in training camp.
Nashville forward Yakov Trenin, a Chelyabinsk native, was Nashville’s sixth-leading goal scorer last season (17) and he played more than 133 minutes on the penalty kill — fourth-most among Predators forwards.
Prospect Egor Afanasyev, a Tver native, is also expected to contend for an NHL roster spot, and he could be on Nashville’s opening night roster.
San Jose currently has three Russian players on its active roster including Alexander Barabanov, Evgeny Svechnikov and Artemi Kniazev. Barabanov is a key bottom six player for San Jose, totaling 10 goals and 39 points in 70 games last season.
Prospects Danil Gushchin and Timur Ibragimov are also battling for roster spots and have an outside chance of making the opening night roster, and defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov is currently injured.
