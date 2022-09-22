The Czech Foreign Ministry has warned the NHL that when the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks open the regular season on Oct. 7 and 8 at the O2 Arena in Prague as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series, Russian players on both rosters are not welcome, according to a report from the Associated Press.
The Czech Ministry also stated it is considering banning any Russian citizens who previously had valid visas from entering the country and that sports ministers for the European Union have endorsed a ban on Russian athletes in all EU sporting events, stemming from Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine in February.
"We can confirm that the Czech Foreign Ministry has sent a letter to the NHL to point out that, at this moment, the Czech Republic or any other state in the (visa free) Schengen zone should not issue visas to the Russian players to enter our territory," Czech Republic Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Smolek said in a statement.
The Russian player ban likely effects the Predators more than the Sharks. Forward Yakov Trenin, a Chelyabinsk native, was Nashville’s sixth-leading goal scorer last season (17) and he played more than 133 minutes on the penalty kill — fourth-most among Predators forwards.
Prospect Egor Afanasyev, a Tver native, is also expected to contend for an NHL roster spot, and he could be on Nashville’s opening night roster.
The Sharks currently have three Russian players on their active roster including Alexander Barabanov, Evgeny Svechnikov and Artemi Kniazev. Barabanov is a key bottom six player for San Jose, totaling 10 goals and 39 points in 70 games last season. Russian prospects Danil Gushchin and Timur Ibragimov are also battling for roster spots and have an outside chance of making the opening night roster, and defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov is currently injured.
The 2022 Global Series marks the first NHL games scheduled to be played in Europe since the COVID pandemic began in March 2020.
