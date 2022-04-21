The Nashville Predators were supposed to begin the 2020 season overseas against the Boston Bruins as part of the NHL Global Series before the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to all international sporting events.
But now, the Predators will finally get their date on the international stage when they play the San Jose Sharks on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 in Prague, Czech Republic at the O2 Arena in the 2022 NHL Global Series.
It will mark just the second time Nashville has played overseas after facing the Pittsburgh Penguins in Saitama, Japan back in 2000. It will also be the first time in two years the NHL will play regular-season games in Europe after doing so in four straight seasons from 2016-2020.
As part of the event, the Predators will finish their 2002 training camp in Bern, Switzerland — the hometown of captain Roman Josi — and they’ll play an exhibition game against SC Bern at PostFinance Arena on Monday, Oct. 3 as part of the NHL Global Series Challenge.
“Before coming to North America, Bern was the only team I had ever played for growing up, and I watched them play when I was little,” Josi said of playing an exhibition against his former Swiss League team in 2019. “I grew up five minutes away from their rink and it’s my hometown club – it’s going to be so special for me, and I can’t wait for the game.”
Nashville has eight current players who are European natives including Josi, Filip Forsberg (Sweden), Mikael Granlund (Finland), Eeli Tolvanen (Finland), Yakov Trenin (Russia), Mattias Ekholm (Sweden), Juuse Saros (Finland), and David Rittich (Czech Republic).
The Sharks will end their training camp in Berlin, Germany and play an exhibition game against Eisbaren Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Additional Global Series games include the Colorado Avalanche playing the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
