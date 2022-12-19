It appears the Nashville Predators are not done playing musical forwards.
The team recalled center Tommy Novak from the Milwaukee Admirals on Monday morning, making him the 17th forward and 27th skater to land on the Predators’ NHL roster this season, tied for the fifth-most in the NHL.
Novak will center a line with Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund as well as see some time on the power play, per Predators team reporter Emma Lingan.
It’s just the second time the Predators have called Novak up. He saw a 27-game stint in Nashville last season, recording one goal and seven points on 25 shots while averaging 11:47 of ice time per game before ending the year in Milwaukee.
The Admirals leading scorer, Novak has 11 goals and 26 points in 25 games this season, ranking 14th in the AHL in points. The 25-year-old center also leads Milwaukee in power play assists (5) and he has the second-most shots (67) on the team.
Novak has been on a hot streak, scoring in five of his last seven games, four of which were multi-point outings. He’s tallied 15 points in his last 12 games, and he’s been held without a point in just six games this year.