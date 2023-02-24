Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Zombie Predators won't die
- 18 goals, 6 points, 3 wins
- But at what cost?
- Hockey gods sending a message
- This Tomasino guy is pretty good
- Can't stop thinking about Tolvanen
- Trade options
- No better time to shop Duchene
- Coming around on moving Jeannot
- Ekholm comps around the league
- Using cap space as an asset
