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The Parkway Towers building is seen at center-left.

 Images: TREP

Downtown’s modernist Parkway Towers is slated for two Hyatt hotel brands, with the effort to be completed in about 22 months.

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Reframe check-in area

Nashville Business Journal reports the 21-story high-rise will offer a Hyatt Studios and a Reframe Nashville (which will operate via Hyatt’s new Unscripted brand).

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Reframe and Hyatt Studio entrance
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Reframe guest room