Parkway Towers set for Hyatt hotel brands Seattle development company preps mid-2028 completion for downtown high-rise update William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 26, 2026 Oct 26, 2026 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The Parkway Towers building is seen at center-left. Images: TREP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Downtown’s modernist Parkway Towers is slated for two Hyatt hotel brands, with the effort to be completed in about 22 months. Reframe check-in area Nashville Business Journal reports the 21-story high-rise will offer a Hyatt Studios and a Reframe Nashville (which will operate via Hyatt’s new Unscripted brand). × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$62EE=6\32D65 %@FC3:?62F #62= tDE2E6 !2CE?6CD W%#t!X @H?D !2C<H2J %@H6CD[ H9:49 @A6?65 :? `heg 2?5 D:ED @? 2 _]f`\24C6 D:E6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^c_cZy2>6DZ#@36CED@?Z!<HJ[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa`h^52E2lPc>aPb>`P`D_Iggeceedf3g`f4h4fi_I64b2c66haga56fdenD2l)U2>AjG65l`EiacaU2>Aj:4EIl```Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmc_c y2>6D #@36CED@? !2C<H2Jk^2m]k^Am Reframe and Hyatt Studio entrance kAmk6>m}qyk^6>m C6A@CED %#t! H:== 92G6 wJ2EE $EF5:@D @776C `b_ C@@>D E@ 36 =@42E65 @? 7=@@CD `_\`c 2?5 E2C86E:?8 6IE6?565\DE2J FD6CD] %96 3@FE:BF6 #67C2>6 }2D9G:==6 H:== 762EFC6 a__ C@@>D =@42E65 @? E96 3F:=5:?8’D E@A D6G6? 7=@@CD] $6A2C2E6 =@33J 2C62D 7@C E96 A2:C @7 9@DA:E2=:EJ 3C2?5D H:== 36 FE:=:K65]k^AmkAmx?E6C:@C 56>@=:E:@? :D 2AAC@I:>2E6=J gd A6C46?E 4@>A=6E65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ k6>m}qyk^6>m] %#t! 9@A6D E@ 4=@D6 @? 2 4@?DECF4E:@? =@2? 2?5 D6=64E 2 86?6C2= 4@?EC24E@C 3J J62C’D 6?5[ H:E9 E96 AC@;64E 6J65 7@C 7:?2=:K2E:@? :? >:5\a_ag]k^Am Reframe guest room kAm%96 3F:=5:?8 @776CD 2 A2C<:?8 82C286 E@ H9:49 ?@ 255:E:@?2= DA246D H:== 36 4C62E65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 5@4F>6?E AC6G:@FD=J DF3>:EE65 E@ E96 |6EC@ !=2??:?8 s6A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^5@H?E@H?\@77:46\9:89\C:D6\6J65\7@C\9@E6=\4@?G6CD:@?^2CE:4=60e2`3_c24\23gh\c`ba\25ga\f7_54dde56b3]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmpD E96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m C6A@CE65 62C=J E9:D J62Ck^2m[ E96 =@42= @77:46 @7 $2G2??29[ v6@C8:2\32D65 =2?5\A=2??:?8 2?5 6?8:?66C:?8 7:C> %9@>2D U2>Aj wFEE@?[ }2D9G:==6\32D65 q2C86 s6D:8? $@=FE:@?D WDFCG6J 2?5 6?8:?66C:?8X 2?5 E96 =@42= @77:46 @7 pFDE:?\32D65 2C49:E64EFC6 7:C> $%v s6D:8? 2C6 A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? E96 677@CE]k^AmkAm':2 EH@ {{rD[ %#t! @H?D !2C<H2J %@H6CD 2?5 2? 25;246?E _]df\24C6 AC@A6CEJ W2E b__ y2>6D #@36CED@? !2C<H2JX E92E @776CD 2 DFC7246 A2C<:?8 =@E 2?5 E96 D6G6?\DE@CJ `hed\@A6?65 r@FCE $BF2C6 qF:=5:?8 W@77:46D 2?5 2 8C@F?5\=6G6= C6DE2FC2?E DA246X] q@E9 3F:=5:?8D D:E 24C@DD E96 DEC66E 7C@> E96 |F?:4:A2= pF5:E@C:F>]k^AmkAmk6>m}qyk^6>m C6A@CED %#t! — H9:49 @A6C2E6D 2 }2D9G:==6 @77:46 — 2?5 =@42= 4@>A2?J #62=> A2CE?6C65 E@ 24BF:C6 !2C<H2J %@H6CD 7@C S`a]d >:==:@? :? s646>36C a_ac] %96 A2CE?6CD9:A A2:5 Sa]d >:==:@? 7@C E96 r@FCE $BF2C6 qF:=5:?8[ 2=D@ :? s646>36C a_ac]k^AmkAm|6EC@ C64@C5D ?@E6 2 %#t!\4C62E65 {{r A2:5 S`c]_h >:==:@? 7@C !2C<H2J %@H6CD :? pAC:=[ 24BF:C:?8 :E 7C@> #62=>]k^AmkAm%96 AC@A6CE:6D 92G6 2 C646?E 9:DE@CJ @7 D@CED]k^AmkAmp? {{r 277:=:2E65 H:E9 v=6? p==6?[ '2]\32D65 r@>>@?H62=E9 r@>>6C4:2= !2CE?6CD A2:5 Sbb]da >:==:@? 7@C E96 EH@ AC@A6CE:6D :? }@G6>36C a_`h 2?5 =2E6C D@=5 E@ E96 {{r 277:=:2E65 H:E9 #62=> 2?5 %#t!]k^AmkAm$:>:=2C=J[ 2? {{r 277:=:2E65 H:E9 q@DE@?\32D65 (966=@4< $EC66E r2A:E2= 2=D@ @?46 @H?65 E96 AC@A6CEJ 2?5 A=2??65 2 >2;@C @G6C92F= @7 E96 EH@ 3F:=5:?8D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hyatt Nashville, Tennessee Hyatt Hotels And Resorts Hotel Development Trep Hospitality Industry Pritzker Family Hospitality Companies Of The United States Hotels Hotel Chains William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending 12South building sells for $6.9M Tennessee Supreme Court denies private equity ownership of law firms Report notes Boring construction could cause sinkholes Bastion, Locust, Catbird Seat earn stars at Nashville’s first Michelin Ceremony Metro moves forward with Fairgrounds solar facility