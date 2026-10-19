West Nashville athletics facility sells for $7.8M Property located near Warner Parks, home to Boost Fit Club once offered a drive-in movie theater William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 19, 2026 Oct 19, 2026 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email 11 Vaughns Gap Road Image: Google Earth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link The West Meade-area complex anchored by Boost Fit Club and located near the Warner Parks system has sold for $7.8 million.The building offers an address of 11 Vaughns Gap Road, off Highway 100, and is located about two miles east of Bellevue. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ #68:DE6C @7 s665D 5@4F>6?E[ E96 ?6H @H?6C :D q|pr !C@A4@ {{r] %92E 6?E:EJ D66>:?8=J :D 277:=:2E65 H:E9 }2D9G:==6’D p?5C6HD 72>:=J] %96 =2E6 %@> p?5C6HD H2D 2 DF446DD7F= =@42= 32?<6C 2?5 DFAA@CE6C @7 E96 2CED]k^AmkAm%96 D6==6C H2D `` '2F89?D v2A #t {{r[ H9:49 56G6=@A65 2? 25;246?E D:E6 — @? H9:49 @FE5@@C E6??:D 4@FCED 7@C E96 =@?8\567F?4E (6DED:56 pE9=6E:4 r=F3 H6C6 =@42E65 — k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^E@H?9@>6\AC@;64E\6J65\7@C\H6DE\?2D9G:==6\D:E6^2CE:4=60adbged4d\5bh_\dc75\3adb\`geb46d_h7`2]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmH:E9 ec E@H?9@>6Dk^2m]k^AmkAm{@?8\E:>6 =@42=D H:== C642== E96 (6DE }2D9G:==6 AC@A6CEJ :? E96 `he_D 2?5 `hf_D 244@>>@52E65 2 5C:G6\:? >@G:6 E962E6C]k^AmkAm`` '2F89?D v2A #t {{r 3@F89E E96 (6DE }2D9G:==6 =2?5 2?5 E96 3F:=5:?8[ 62D:=J D66? 7C@> w:89H2J `__ :? s646>36C a_`a 7@C Sc]f >:==:@?] %96 6?E:EJ =2E6C DA6?E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J Sa]d >:==:@? E@ FA8C256 E96 3F:=5:?8 E92E 244@>>@52E6D q@@DE u:Er=F3 W2?5[ AC:@C E@ E92E[ E96 27@C6>6?E:@?65 (6DED:56 pE9=6E:4 r=F3X]k^AmkAm#@3 {@H6[ D6?:@C >2?28:?8 5:C64E@C H:E9 E96 }2D9G:==6 @77:46 @7 s2==2D\32D65 $EC62> #62=EJ[ H2D A2CE @7 E96 56G6=@A>6?E E62> 2?5 D6==:?8 6?E:EJ]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ q@@DE u:E r=F3[ r967@=@8J[ q@@DE vJ>?2DE:4D[ q@@DE pBF2E:4D 2?5 )b !6C7@C>2?46 2?5 !9JD:42= %96C2AJ @A6C2E6 7C@> H:E9:? E96 ;FDE\D@=5 3F:=5:?8]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nashville, Tennessee West Meade West Nashville William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending On the Move: Oct. 13, 2026 Sale of Uncle Nearest ‘close’ to materializing West Nashville athletics facility sells for $7.8M Waymo robotaxi service expands to BNA Work starts on Bellevue-area townhome project