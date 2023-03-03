No one would blame Nashville Predators GM-in-waiting Barry Trotz for not retaining Predators head coach John Hynes once the regular season ends.
After all, Hynes has won just 54 percent of his games with just three playoff victories as Predators head coach — a far cry from the 32 playoff wins and two division titles the team had under Hynes’ predecessor, Peter Laviolette.
However, as Trotz was asked to assess Nashville’s incumbent coach at Monday’s press conference, the 60-year-old executive stated that he wants to hold his judgement until after he’s had time to watch Hynes work in person.
“My assessment right now would be unfair because you don’t know until you own it,” Trotz said. “Not that many GMs that are coming in get that opportunity to evaluate and see from the inside, which to me is before I can make any judgements on anybody, I have to be part of it because it would be really unfair.
“… I’ve been in coaching for a long time, so I know when a team is well-coached. John is a really good coach. … The biggest thing for me is from now until the end of the season, I’m just going to evaluate because it’s easy to sit up and watch and judge — it’s the easiest thing in the world to do. But when you’re with people day in and day out … it’s way different.”
Hynes has had a peculiar three-plus year tenure with the Predators, including a 28-game stint at the end of 2020 after Laviolette was fired and a COVID-shortened season in 2021.
Presented as a brilliant hockey mind who excels at molding young talent into quality NHL players, Hynes was supposed to be an upgrade over Laviolette — the younger, more relatable coach who could get more production out of Nashville's under-performing core.
But in the 225 games since his arrival, the Predators have seemingly regressed. Nashville hasn’t been competitive in any of its three postseason runs under Hynes (3-1 series loss to Arizona in 2019-20, 4-2 series loss to Carolina in 2020-21, 4-0 loss to Colorado in 2021-22) and the team’s group of young players have arguably had the worst of it.
Six of the organization’s top 10 prospects from just two years ago — Connor Ingram, David Farrance, Eeli Tolvanen, Frederic Allard, Jeremy Davies, Rem Pitlick — are no longer around, and all but one were either released or placed on waivers and lost for nothing.
As the Predators jettison off pieces from their underachieving roster and begin stockpiling draft capital (they have 30 picks over the next three drafts) and young players (Reid Schaefer, Cal Foote), it’s still unclear if Hynes will be around when they make those draft selections and those prospects graduate to the NHL.
Although sources have indicated to the Post that Nashville will undergo a coaching change once the season ends, Hynes admitted he's not concerned, stating things will be business-as-usual for him.
“Coaches are constantly getting evaluated,” Hynes recently said on 102.5 The Game. “I think we do a good job and I’m confident in our coaching staff, confident in the way we go about our business and always looking to get better. …This is a new situation. The more time you spend in the NHL and the more experiences you get facing adverse situations, it’s a test of your leadership.
“I’m just focused on really working with our team, doing a good job, really getting to know Barry, welcoming him and giving him full access to whatever he needs and we’ll go from there. Whether there was a GM change or there wasn’t, at the end of every year you’re getting evaluated. But I’m confident in what we do.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_