Perhaps one of the most important nuggets of information from Monday’s press conference in which Nashville Predators general manager David Poile announced his plan to retire following the draft and turn the reins over to GM-in-waiting Barry Trotz, was Poile’s statement about loading Trotz up with plenty of draft picks and prospects on his way out.
Thus far, Poile has delivered on his promise after turning Nino Niederreiter, Tanner Jeannot, Mattias Ekholm and Mikael Granlund into an additional nine draft picks over the next three seasons — including two firsts and three seconds — plus 24-year-old former first round defenseman Cal Foote and 19-year-old forward prospect Reid Schaefer.
Of course, the haul of draft picks will supplement Nashville’s No. 10-ranked farm system, which boasts several top prospects just a year or two away from being NHL ready including Yaroslav Askarov, Joakim Kemell, Phil Tomasino, Luke Evangelista, Zachary L’Heureux, Juuso Parssinen, Fedor Svechkov and Egor Afanasyev.
Now, what appeared to be a daunting task of a rebuild just two weeks ago suddenly seems almost appealing. However, Trotz warned that just because Nashville is armed with plenty of draft capital and a stacked farm system, that doesn’t mean he’s going to rush his roster building process.
“We can use whatever term — we are resetting, we are collecting assets,” he said. “…You don’t have to [rebuild], but it might be a process and you need patience. Do you want something microwaved? Or do you want something cooked, and cooked the right way?”
Trotz has a busy schedule over the next five months, which includes a trip to Milwaukee to meet with Admirals players and coaches to do some player evaluating followed by a few road trips in which Trotz will do some scouting of his own as the 2023 draft approaches.
The scouting part will be somewhat new to the former Stanley Cup-winning head coach, but the talent evaluation part he’s already familiar with, as he is with some of the players already in Nashville’s system.
“[We have] some good players,” Trotz said. “When you look at Cody Glass, he’s going to be a really good player. Parssinen is going to be a really good player. Watching Tomasino … you start going down the list. There could be six first-round picks in Milwaukee next year. That hasn’t happened.
“…Askarov, I watched him and I see Pekka Rinne-type tools. Now, we’d like him to be ready tomorrow but he’s not going to be. Fortunately, we’ve got one of the best goaltenders [Juuse Saros], who I’ve never seen a goaltender skate like that and be on his edges and as [former goaltender coach] Mitch Korn would say, connect the dots. He’s a unique talent.”
Thanks to Poile’s legwork, Trotz and the Predators are set to go into the offseason with approximately $16 million in cap space (assuming no more trades are made between now and 2 p.m. CST on Friday) and 13 picks in the 2023 draft, which will be held at Bridgestone Arena, and well-positioned to jump start the rebuilding process this year.
Trotz has made it clear his timeline for righting the ship may not exactly line up with the fanbase’s, admitting there’s going to be growing pains as a first-time GM. However, Trotz does possess something that it could be argued Poile did not have: a clear plan.
“The window for me in my experience is when a player gets drafted at 18, usually they can play in the NHL early and maybe have a little success, but when they really start to carry the team, that window for me is always 24 to 28,” Trotz said. “There’s a six-year window where when you draft a player, me personally, I don’t expect them to lead the team until they’re 24. … That’s sort of the rule of thumb that I’ve seen as a coach. But there’s going to have to be some patience.”
