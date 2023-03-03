Former Vanderbilt Commodores running back Zac Stacy has been sentenced to six months in jail with a year of probation stemming from an alleged domestic assault incident involving his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans from November 2021.
Due to Stacy’s guilty plea to two charges of criminal mischief in February, the battery charges against him were dropped according to multiple reports.
Evans has since released a video on her Instagram account stating he was against Stacy serving any jail time due to his willingness to go to therapy.
“Over the last six months, he's consistently shown an improvement, as well as our son enjoying spending time with him,” Evans said in an Instagram post. “So please give me some grace in understanding that I’m not being easy on Zac, rather I am trying to protect our son from anymore trauma.”
Video footage released by Evans in November 2021 showed Stacy attacking her in front of their then-five-month-old son, including tossing her into a television set with the infant son just a few feet away.
Evans filed a restraining order against Stacy the following day. He was arrested a week later and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief in Orlando.
As a result of the incident, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl severed ties with Stacy, who was a youth football ambassador for the game.
A fifth-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2013, Stacy last played in the NFL in 2015 with the New York Jets. He had a two-year stint with the Rams before that. He last played professional football in 2019 for the Memphis Express of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.
In four seasons at Vanderbilt, Stacy was twice named to the All-SEC second team. He had back-to-back 1,100-yard rushing seasons with 10 or more touchdowns in both 2011 and 2012.