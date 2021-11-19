After video surfaced on Wednesday allegedly of Zac Stacy assaulting his ex-girlfriend in front of their five-month-old son, the former Vanderbilt running back is facing two felonies stemming from the incident, which reportedly happened last Saturday at her Florida home.
Stacy faces felony charges of aggravated battery, carrying a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison, and criminal mischief, carrying a possible five-year sentence, according to documents obtained by TMZ Sports.
He was arrested Thursday night at the Orlando International Airport after returning on a flight from Nashville.
The video, which was released on ex-girlfriend Kristin Evan's Instagram page, shows Stacy throwing punches at Evans before tossing her into a television set while the couple’s son watched from a few feet away.
Evans filed a restraining order against Stacy on Monday maintaining that she feared for her and her son’s life.
"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has continued to support me in this ordeal,” Evans said in the video. “He’s still not apprehended. I don’t know why. His friends are hiding him. Please, if you know anything, contact your local authorities if you see him. He drives a white Kia Optima, a 2020 I believe or a 2021.”
The TransPerfect Music City Bowl has already severed ties with Stacy, who was a youth football ambassador for the game.
“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” bowl officials said in a release.
Stacy, a fifth-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2013, last played in the NFL in 2015 with the New York Jets. He had a two-year stint with the Rams before that. He last played professional football in 2019 for the Memphis Express of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.
During his time at Vanderbilt, Stacy was twice named to the All-SEC second team. He tallied more than 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns during his 2012 senior season.
