Former Belmont shooting guard Ian Clark already has an NBA championship to his name, and now he can add National Basketball League champion as well.
Clark, who was a mid-season signing of the Sydney Kings, helped guide the team to a three-game sweep over the Tasmania JackJumpers in the NBL final, scoring a season-high 22 points in the deciding game on Wednesday.
In 16 games with Sydney, Clark averaged 13.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3.
Clark, 31, signed with the Utah Jazz as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent two seasons with the team before he was waived. After a brief stint with the Denver Nuggets, Clark landed with the Golden State Warriors, where he won his lone NBA title in 2016.
His last NBA stop came with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2017-19 before spending the last two-plus seasons with Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association.
In his six-year NBA career, Clark averaged 5.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game over 330 appearances. His best season came with New Orleans in 2017-18 when he averaged 7.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per contest.
Clark, who ended his Bruins career with 1,920 points, was inducted to the Belmont Hall of Fame last fall. In four years with the Bruins, he was a part of four conference regular season championship teams, and he made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
His college accolades include being named the Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year (2010) and the OVC Defensive Player and Co-Player of the Year (2013). He was also an AP Honorable Mention All-American, a first team All-OVC selection, a two-time first team All-ASUN selection and a second team All-ASUN selection.
