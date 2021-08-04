After seven years and 274 receptions, Jordan Matthews decided his time as an NFL receiver specifically had come to an end. However, his time in the NFL in general hasn’t.
Matthews, who added 20 pounds in the offseason and reinvented himself as a tight end, signed with the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend, his third stint with the team.
The former Vanderbilt star appeared in one game with the 49ers in 2019 and two games in 2020 but didn’t record any receptions. Now, he will provide some much-needed depth behind All-Pro George Kittle after free agent signing MyCole Pruitt suffered a calf injury at the beginning of training camp.
Matthews will compete with Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner and Josh Pederson for a spot on the depth chart behind Kittle.
Matthews planted the seed for a return back in April, catching passes from 49ers quarterback Trey Lance at his pro day at North Dakota State. San Francisco General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan were both in attendance.
The 29-year-old recently attended a camp for tight end, held by Kittle and Travis Kelce in Nashville. He also worked at the HUB Camp in San Diego, an on-field development camp created by former NFL agent Don Yee to provide free agents and undrafted rookies a path to the league.
As a receiver, Matthews totaled 274 receptions for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns in seven seasons as a receiver with the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills. He set career highs in receptions (85), yards (997) and touchdowns (eight) in 2015 with the Eagles.
